'You had me swooning': Zeenat Aman reacts to Janhvi Kapoor's recreation of her 'Laila Main Laila' iconic look

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 : Veteran actor Zeenat Aman has asked Janhvi Kapoor to give her a "call" and said that they both can learn something from one another.

On Sunday, Janhvi shared a video of herself in attire inspired by Zeenat Aman's 'Laila Main Laila' from the 1980 film 'Qurbani'. Like the veteran actor, Kapoor opted for a white dress with a fur stole.

While sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, "Call me Gen Z-eenat. #MadeToBeIconic"

Jackie Shroff commented on her post, "@thezeenataman, Time to make the come back! Let's show these kids how it's done!"

After her post, Zeenat tagged her and wrote in the caption along with her picture, "Some looks never go out of style, and are reinvented by every passing generation. @janhvikapoor, you had me swooning with your gorgeous recreation of one of my most memorable and beloved outfits. The feather boa, that curve-hugging sequined gown, the silver headband... and best of all, your joy and confidence. Beautiful! Like I said, true fashion is timeless. It has a little to do with clothes, and a lot to do with attitude. All the rest? It's just a trend.

Give me a call, Janhvi. I suspect there's a thing or two that we can learn from one another - heart to heart, face to face, Gen Zeenat to Gen Z."

On the work front, the actress has given several hits such as 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram', 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', 'Qurbaani', 'Dhund', 'Don', 'Manoranjan' and 'Yaadon Ki Baarat', was known for doing unconventional roles in her era when many actresses are reluctant to take up those characters.

