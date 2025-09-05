"You have inspired me": Celine Dion pays emotional tribute to Giorgio Armani

Los Angeles [US], September 5 : Singer Celine Dion penned a heartfelt note in the fond memory of legendary designer Giorgio Armani.

In her Instagram post, Celine recalled her relationship with Giorgio Armani, sharing he had created "come of the most unforgettable" looks of her career.

"It is with great sadness that I say goodbye to my friend, Giorgio Armani. Over the years, Giorgio created some of the most unforgettable looks of my career. It is impossible to say in a few words how important Giorgio Armani was to me, and to the world. He defined elegance and refinement for the world of fashion, for our culture. I can say that whenever I had the privilege of wearing one of Mr. Armani's gowns, I felt that I was at my very best...it always brought me such joy to wear one of his creations, but also such confidence and assurance," she wrote.

"Dear Giorgio, you have helped me immensely...you have inspired me...you will never be replaced. I will miss you always," she added.

Iconic fashion designer Giorgio Armani passed away at the age of 91, the Armani Group announced on Thursday, according to CNN.

"Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones," the Armani Group said in a statement, describing the founder as "a tireless driving force," as quoted by CNN.

"In this company, we have always felt like part of a family," read a statement provided by the brand on behalf of his family and employees. "Today, with deep emotion, we feel the void left by the one who founded and nurtured this family with vision, passion, and dedication. But it is precisely in his spirit that we, the employees and the family members who have always worked alongside Mr. Armani, commit to protecting what he built and to carrying his company forward in his memory, with respect, responsibility, and love."

A public funeral chamber for Giorgio Armani will be held at the Armani/Teatro (Via Bergognone 59) in Milan on Saturday, September 6, and Sunday, September 7, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

