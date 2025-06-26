You have made history, says Telugu star Chiranjeevi to astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla!!

Chennai, June 26 Stating that the successful docking of the Axiom Space's mission-4 with the International Space Station marked the beginning of an extraordinary space mission for India, Telugu star Chiranjeevi on Thursday congratulated Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, saying that he had made history and that this was a "proud, proud moment for all Indians".

Taking to his X timeline immediately on getting to know that the Axiom Space's mission-4 had docked at the International Space Station, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Proud, proud moment for all Indians. Heartiest congratulations to our space hero Grp.Cpt.@IndiaInSky #Shux for becoming only the second Indian astronaut to carry out this space mission!! You have made history!!! The successful docking at International Space Station of Ax-4 mission marks the beginning of an extraordinary space mission for India. Let’s shoot for the Stars!!! Jai Hind #ShubhanshuShukla #Axiom #Space #NASA #AX4Mission"

Earlier, several people including film celebrities congratulated astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, as he undertook the journey to the International Space Station.

Tamil actor, producer and politician Kamal Haasan was among those who expressed pride and delight at the astronaut's achievements.

Taking to his X timeline, Kamal Haasan wrote, "So proud today, as Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla journeys to the International Space Station, joining the immortal Rakesh Sharma in the stars. I look forward to the day our tricolour rises to the skies on an Indian rocket, from Indian soil, carrying an Indian astronaut to an Indian space station. Jai Hind."

After a long and ardent wait of 41 years, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on Thursday successfully docked at the International Space Station (ISS), to become the first Indian to reach the orbiting lab.

With this, India has an astronaut in space after 41 years. Lucknow-born Shukla will also be the second Indian in space after Rakesh Sharma's flight in 1984.

Axiom Space's mission -4 carrying Shukla, along with three others from the US, Poland, and Hungary, have docked to the Harmony module’s space-facing port at 6:30 a.m. ET (4:00 pm IST).

SpaceX Dragon spacecraft named ‘Grace’ is carrying Ax-4 Commander Peggy Whitson, Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla, and Mission Specialists Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski and Tibor Kapu.

"Docking confirmed!" SpaceX said in a post on social media platform X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor