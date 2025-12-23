“You Have Never Changed” – Rakul Preet Singh’s Team Member Opens Up About Their Bond

Rakul Preet Singh, one of the most popular actresses in Indian cinema, continues to win hearts with her effortless charm, natural beauty, and commendable acting skills. Fresh off the success of De De Pyaar De 2, Rakul has once again proved why she remains a favorite among fans and colleagues alike. Known for her grounded persona and professionalism, she is admired not just for her talent but also for the warmth and positivity she brings to every set. Her ability to connect with everyone, from co-stars to crew members, makes her a true gem in the industry.



Rakul’s long-time make-up artist recently expressed his admiration for the actress during a recent event, saying, “Madam, you are still the same as you were 10 years ago. You are still the same. You have never changed. I have seen many actors and actresses. What I am saying is not about everyone. When a staff is good, everyone should be like a family. As long as I am in Telugu, I am with madam from the beginning. When I go to Hindi, I am a staff there. I travel with you more than my family. You are my family member.” His heartfelt words reflect the genuine bond Rakul shares with her team and the respect she commands within the industry.

Looking ahead, Rakul Preet Singh is all set to captivate audiences once again with her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh Doh. Fans eagerly await her new role, confident that she will bring the same energy, dedication, and authenticity that have become her signature. With a perfect blend of talent, beauty, and humility, Rakul continues to inspire both on and off-screen, making her a celebrated figure in the hearts of millions.

