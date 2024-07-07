"You look gorgeous": Kareena on Shloka Mehta's Bole Chudiyan-inspired look

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 : Kareena Kapoor Khan's look from 'Bole Chudiyan' song from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' continues to remain fashionable even 23 years after the release of the film.

Interestingly, Shloka Mehta walked down memory lane and opted to wear something similar to what Kareena wore in 'Bole Chudiyan' track for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's star-studded sangeet ceremony.

A custom peach lehenga for Shloka was created by Manish Malhotra.

Sharing pictures of Shloka in Bole Chudiyan-inspired ensemble, Shloka's sister Diya Mehta, who is a fashion consultant, on Instagram wrote, "Looking PHAT! While conceptualising the sangeet look we wanted to go for something fun, elegant and 'iconic'. After multiple rounds of discussions, we thought of dipping into the archives and recreated the OG @manishmalhotra05 'bole chudiyan' look. It was an absolute blast."

Shloka's outfit look got a shout-out from OG Kareena.

Taking to Instagram Story, Kareena wrote, "Bole Chudiyaan (rainbow and heart emojis) Shloka, you look gorgeous."

Kareena missed attending the sangeet ceremony of Anant and Radhika as she is currently not in the country.

Kareena has been on vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons, Taimur and Jeh, for a while now.

