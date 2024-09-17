"You make all our dreams come true": Priyanka showers love on Nick Jonas as he celebrates his birthday

London [UK], September 17 : Actor Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram post is dedicated to her husband-singer Nick Jonas on his birthday.

As Nick turned a year older on Monday, Priyanka took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for him, writing, "Happiest birthday to the best husband and dad. You make all our dreams come true .. everyday.. we love you @nickjonas (red heart emoji)."

She also shared several visuals from Nick's birthday celebrations in London.

In one of the images, the trio can be seen posing backstage at Nick's O2 Arena concert in London. Priyanka looks stunning in orange bodycon dress, while Nick sports a casual look in a blue jacket and trousers with a graphic T-shirt.

Nick also received a sweet birthday wish from his mother-in-law, Madhu Chopra.

"Happy birthday to my wonderful son-in-law. You are truly a blessing! So grateful to have you in our family," she wrote.

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, recently, Priyanka wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film 'The Bluff' and shared a glimpse of the wrap-up featuring her family including Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and her mother Madhu Chopra and the cast of the film.

'The Bluff' which is directed by Frank E Flowers also features actor Karl Urban.

In a recent interview within Singapore, 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' actor Ismael Cruz Cordova shared that he is a huge fan of Priyanka Chopra. He also opened up about his experience working with her in the upcoming film 'The Bluff'.

"Working with the greats is always something that you never know how it's going to be. Priyanka is an incredible leader..so generous. She's so cool also. I am a huge fan. She is such a great leader. So charismatic, so loving. She made everybody on set feel great. She keeps her culture so close to her. Her mother and daughter were also on set with us, the whole family dynamics, it really grounds you," he said.

'The Bluff' is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her.

Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure.

Apart from 'The Bluff', Priyanka is also set to star in 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

