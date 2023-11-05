"You make me feel whole...: KL Rahul shares romantic picture to wish wife Athiya Shetty on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 : As actor Athiya Shetty turned 31 today, warm wishes have been pouring in but the most special wish is finally here. Hubby-cricketer KL Rahul shared a love-filled picture to wish his wifey.

Taking to Instagram, KL Rahul shared an adorable picture featuring Athiya.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzRTknpCYCF/

In the picture, Athiya is seen facing the camera while hugging her husband.

Rahul's face is not visible in the photo.

The cricketer penned lyrics of the song 'For My Hand' by Burna Boy featuring Ed Sheeran.

The note read, "Whenever I'm broken, you make me feel whole...Whenever I'm lonely, you're there for my soul...Wherever you are, girl, that's where I call my home. Happy birthday wifey [?] love you "

As soon as Rahul posted the wish, fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Arjun Kapoor dropped a comment, "Main shayar toh nahi... but @athiyashetty bringin the poet out !!!"

One of the users wrote, "Most awaited post "

A few hours ago, Athiya took to Instagram and shared cute pictures from her 31st birthday celebrations.

The first image shows Athiya holding a cup cake in her hands.

In another picture, we can see Athiya making goofy expressions while posing with her birthday balloons.

"Thank you for the birthday love and blessings ," Athiya captioned the post.

Earlier in the day, her father and veteran actor Suniel Shetty dropped an adorable birthday wish for her.

"Happy birthday my baby ," Suniel Shetty wrote on Instagram, adding a beautiful click from Athiya's haldi ceremony.

Athiya also received an adorable birthday wish from her brother Ahan Shetty.

"Happy birthday Athiya I wish you so much love and happiness now and forever. You've been by my side since day one and have always stood by me through some of the toughest times in my life. I can't even express just how much your love and care truly means to me," Ahan wrote.

Athiya made her acting debut in 2015 with Hero. Later, she was featured in films like 'Mubarakan' and 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'.

