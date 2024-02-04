"You make me so proud": Amitabh Bachchan pens note for son Abhishek after he wins award for 'Ghoomer'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 : Proud father and Megastar Amitabh Bachchan penned an emotional note for his son Abhishek after his recent release 'Ghoomer' won three awards at a recent award show.

Big B took to Instagram and shared the poster of 'Ghoomer' featuring Abhishek and Saiyami Kher along with a note.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C26lg_vhZB1/

The note read, "My prayers my admiration and love to you Abhishek .. you make me so proud .. most deserving .. not just this , but many more past present and future."

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Abhishek dropped hands emojis.

One of the users wrote, "Awesome movie,must watch."

Helmed by R Balki, the film stars Abhishek, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles and was released on August 18.

In the film, Abhishek portrays the character of a coach, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with a paraplegic sportsperson, played by the brilliant Saiyami Kher. Their journey together unfolds against societal challenges and personal struggles, all while guided by director R. Balki's distinctive storytelling prowess.

After watching 'Ghoomer', Big B earlier shared his honest review of his son's film.

He wrote, "So yes saw GHOOMER back to back twice .. Sunday afternoon .. and then at night again .. and the verdict is beyond mention .. simply INCREDIBLE .. eyes have been in the aqua flow from the very first frame .. and when the progeny is involved , they flow copiously .. and each reaction has some wonder in their thoughts and words and deeds .. each notices something that is so endearing and appealing .. the emotions relate to yes the game of cricket and the tale of a girl and her ambition .. but it is really the feel of the depiction and its impress upon not just the game, but of the effect of family, of the Mother , of what middle India stands for in our lives."

The 'Shehenshah' actor also praised director R Balki for his direction and wrote, "it is the simplicity of the way the narration occurs .. it is the deftness with which R Balki has knitted before us , in the simplest of manner , a most complex idea .. of losers and winners .. of what each one of us has been through."

"Each one of us have faced failure at some point or the other in our lives .. and we are aware and know how it feels .. but .. how does a winner feel when he succeeds .. that is the challenge we all face .. we all strive for .. we all struggle for .. and then when we find that door is shut .. we break it open and ENTER .. to achieve what we have wanted to all our lives ..that is the learning .. the template of living ..and when it is portrayed in a most creative subtle manner .. the respect and applaud is tremendous," he concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

He also has a courtroom drama film 'Section 84' in his kitty.

