'You make the world a better place': Soni Razdan wishes son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 : Actor Soni Razdan has a special birthday wish for her son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor.

On Thursday, she took to Instagram and shared a selfie with Ranbir.

"Happy birthday to the sweetest SIL #RanbirKapoor. You make the world a better place just by being in it...Have an amazing year ahead love you loads," she wrote.

Actor and wife Alia Bhatt also wished her hubby Ranbir Kapoor with some adorable pictures of him and penned down a sweet message.

She took to her Instagram handle to post several pictures of Ranbir. In the first one, Alia can be seen kissing Ranbir on his cheek, while in the other the couple can be spotted enjoying a baseball match.

The following image shows Alia posing in front of the number 8 while taking a selfie. She further shared a close-up, monochrome picture of Ranbir taken on their wedding day. Another black and white photo shows Alia gazing at Ranbir's palm. The final image was another up-close portrait of Ranbir's face.

Along with the pictures, she wrote in the caption, “my love.. my best friend.. my happiest place.. as you read this caption from your secret account sitting right next to me .. all I’d like to say is.. happy birthday baby… you make it ALL magical”

He also received special birthday wishes from his mother and veteran actor Neetu Singh and his sister, Riddhima Kapoor.

Ranbir tied the knot with Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022, and announced their pregnancy in June 2022. On November 6, last year, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, named Raha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir is all set to come up with a film titled 'Animal' and the teaser of the film has been unveiled.

The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana and Bobby Deol. The film will hit the theatres on December 1 in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam.

