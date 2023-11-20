"You make us one proud Nation": SRK's message for Team India after WC final

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 20 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan applauded the Indian cricket team for the way they played in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Team India faced defeat against Australia in the final of the prestigious tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Shah Rukh said that the way Men in Blue has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity.

SRK took to X and wrote, "The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity. It's a sport and there are always a bad day or two. Unfortunately it happened today....but thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in cricket...u bring too much cheer to the whole of India. Love and respect. You make us one proud Nation."

During the match, King Khan was seen cheering and clapping for Team India. For the event, SRK wore a white T-shirt and blue denim pants. He completed the look with a pair of black sunglasses.

Coming to the match, Australia opted to bowl first and bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

In the chase of 241, India started off really well and had Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left the Indian team without answers and guided them to six-wicket win.

Mohammed Shami took one wicket while Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets as well.

Travis was given the 'Player of the Match' for his century.

