"You mean the world to me": Esha Deol shares adorable picture with dad Dharmendra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 : Esha Deol shared an adorable picture with her father and veteran actor Dharmendra on social media on Tuesday.

Brightening the social media platforms of her fans, Esha treated fans with some cute family moments.

The picture captures Dharmendra seated on a sofa while Esha sat on her knees and hugged her father.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C-4DwKtIuZi/?

The father-daughter duo smiled and posed for the camera.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "You mean the world to me, you are my everything."

Dharmendra and Hema Malini got married in 1980 and have two daughters-Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Hema is the second wife of the veteran actor. Dharmendra also has two sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and two daughters with his first wife Prakash Kaur.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini first met in 1970, while shooting for the film Tum Haseen Main Jawan. The two played the lead roles in the film. Over the years, the two fell in love even though Dharmendra was a married man with four kids. However, the two finally tied the knot in 1980.

Dharmendra is known for working in different genres including romance, action, and comedy. He has given several hits including 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela', 'Phool Aur Patthar', 'Aaye Din Bahar Ke', 'Aankhen', 'Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke' and 'Anupama'.

Dharmendra was last seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. He will be next seen in Sriram Raghavan's 'Ikkis'. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film will be released on January 10, 2025.

