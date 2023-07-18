“You ought to optimize and maximize social media channels most creatively,” says artist Muhammad Shakoor.



Getting into any industry today is no mean feat, looking at how saturated and competitive things have gotten with the surge in the number of young talents across sectors worldwide. However, this still hasn’t dimmed a few individuals’ light and confidence and has instead motivated them even more, to go out there, put in intensive efforts and work until they reach their desired success in their niches. Muhammad Shakoor, a young artist of the modern-day world, says that giving up was never an option for him, and so after deciding to be a part of the social media realm, he only focused on reaching ahead in the industry as a creator and artist.

His knowledge and skills also come from his family background of business, Zam Zam Electronics Trading LLC, which has done exceptionally well in Dubai, UAE. Taking several cues from his experiences as an entrepreneur and putting his creative skills into action, he chose to also become an artist to fulfill his pursuits of becoming a creative professional and entertainer to eventually grow his audience through social media.

Speaking more about how other up-and-comers can excel as artists and creators on social media, Muhammad Shakoor says, “I can’t emphasize enough how essential it is for people to take social media seriously and consider it as a phenomenal medium that can bring people all over the world together like a community. One also ought to optimize and maximize social media channels most creatively to reach the maximum number of people worldwide. Thinking of great ideas every day, making new sketches for creating impressive content and putting that into action works wonders for artists and content creators. Also, remember to stay consistent in the process,” he highlights.

Muhammad Shakoor (@muhammad_shakoor_official), at a very young age, is not just flourishing in his business in Dubai as an entrepreneur but also is focusing on thriving as an exceptional artist.