"You showed me how to stand tall...": Sanjay Dutt pays tribute to late father Sunil Dutt on 20th death anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 : On the occasion of the 20th death anniversary of legendary actor and politician Sunil Dutt, his son, actor Sanjay Dutt, took to social media to share heartfelt memories and express the deep impact his father had on shaping his life.

Sunil Dutt, who passed away on May 25, 2005, left behind a legacy not only as a prominent actor but also as a pillar of strength and humility for his family and the public.

Sanjay, in a touching Instagram post, shared a series of photographs, some of which showcased cherished moments from his childhood and his film career with his father.

The first image captured a young Sanjay smiling beside his father, while the second one featured an iconic still from their famous movie Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., a film that became synonymous with the father-son duo's on-screen chemistry.

In his emotional caption, Sanjay Dutt reflected on the resilience and courage his father taught him.

"You didn't just raise me, you showed me how to stand tall when life gets tough. Love you dad and miss you every day..." wrote Sanjay, expressing his deep gratitude for the lessons Sunil Dutt imparted to him, which have helped him face life's toughest moments with strength and determination.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKEQVWJscri/?img_index=1

Along with Sanjay, his sister, Priya Dutt, also shared an emotional tribute to their late father.

In her post, Priya spoke about how Sunil Dutt, despite his towering influence in the film industry and politics, never sought recognition or glory.

"Dad, when you smiled, we knew everything was okay. You were our pillar the one person who stood by us, behind us, and guided us to move forward with the right values of humility, gratitude, compassion, and love," she wrote in her heartfelt post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKEC4RHpJpw/?img_index=1

"You always taught me that people must remember you by your good work and your good deeds, not by your status or money," she wrote in the caption, adding, "You never wanted anything named after you, or statues built. You didn't need that, as you are etched in the hearts of the people whose lives you touched. I feel so proud to be your daughter. I miss you, but you remain with me in all that I do."

Sunil Dutt, who passed away at the age of 75 following a heart attack, was not only known for his iconic roles in Hindi cinema but also for his contributions to public service.

Sunil Dutt, known for his stellar performances in classics like 'Mother India,' 'Waqt,' 'Padosan,' and 'Sadhna,' left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

His romance with actress Nargis, which began dramatically on the sets of 'Mother India' when he rescued her from a fire, became one of Bollywood's most cherished love stories.

The couple married on March 11, 1958, and together they had three children Sanjay, Priya, and Namrata Dutt.

The Dutt family faced significant challenges, especially with Nargis's battle with pancreatic cancer, which claimed her life on May 3, 1981.

Despite these hardships, Sunil Dutt remained a pillar of strength, both for his family and his fans.

In addition to his cinematic achievements, Sunil Dutt made significant contributions to Indian politics.

He joined the Congress party in 1984 and served as a Member of Parliament for five consecutive terms, representing the Mumbai North West constituency until his death.

Sunil Dutt's final film appearance was in 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S,' where he shared the screen with Sanjay, creating memorable moments that fans still cherish.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor