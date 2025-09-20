You truly deserved this crown, says Mammootty to Mohanlal

Chennai, Sep 20 Malayalam superstar Mammootty on Saturday congratulated his close friend and fellow superstar Mohanlal on having been conferred the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award, saying he truly deserved the crown.

Taking to his X timeline, Mammootty wrote, "More than a colleague, a brother, and an artist who has embarked on this wonderful cinematic journey for decades. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is not just for an actor, but for a true artist who has lived and breathed cinema. So happy and proud of you, Lal. You truly deserve this crown."

Mammootty wasn't the only one to heartily congratulate Mohanlal. Several actors and film industry professionals cutting across film industries have been congratulating and complimenting the Malayalam superstar.

Well known cinematographer and director Priyadarshan too was among the first to congratulate Mohanlal.

A close friend of Mohanlal, Priyadarshan wrote on his X timeline, "Heartfelt congratulations to my dearest friend Lal on being honoured with the #DadasahebPhalkeAward. No one deserves this recognition more. Proud to see the nation celebrate your extraordinary talent. Grateful to the Jury for recognising and honouring a most deserving legend. @Mohanlal"

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar too was among those who complimented Mohanlal. He wrote, "Heartiest congratulations, @Mohanlal sir, on being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Every time I’ve had the chance to meet you or observe your work, it’s been like sitting in the front row of the greatest acting school ever. This recognition is so richly deserved. Respect and love."

Tamil actress and producer Khushbu Sundar too congratulated Mohanlal. She wrote, "Extremely happy and delighted to see our most amazing, our favorite, our most adorably lovable Shri @mohanlal Sir being conferred with the most coveted #dadasahebphalke honor. Its an honor bestowed upon the Malayalam industry, in fact the entire South Industry. Thank you @mib_india , Shri @ashwini.vaishnaw ji , Thiru @murugan_tnbjp avl and the jury for this. Heartiest congratulations to you Lalettan."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated the actor, saying the actor epitomised "excellence and versatility".

