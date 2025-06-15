"You were my first hero": Sanjay Dutt pays heartfelt tribute to his dad Sunil Dutt on Father's Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 : Actor Sanjay Dutt paid a heartfelt tribute to his late dad and veteran star Sunil Dutt on the occasion of Father's Day.

Calling the late actor his "constant guide", Sanjay shared a couple of pictures of his dad and wrote, "You were my first hero. My constant guide. My calm in every storm. Miss you every day, Dad. Happy Father's Day."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

Sunil Dutt, who passed away at the age of 75 following a heart attack, was not only known for his iconic roles in Hindi cinema but also for his contributions to public service.

Sunil Dutt, known for his stellar performances in classics like 'Mother India,' 'Waqt,' 'Padosan,' and 'Sadhna,' left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.His romance with actress Nargis, which began dramatically on the sets of 'Mother India' when he rescued her from a fire, became one of Bollywood's most cherished love stories.The couple married on March 11, 1958, and together they had three children Sanjay, Priya, and Namrata Dutt.

The Dutt family faced significant challenges, especially with Nargis's battle with pancreatic cancer, which claimed her life on May 3, 1981. Despite these hardships, Sunil Dutt remained a pillar of strength, both for his family and his fans.

In addition to his cinematic achievements, Sunil Dutt made significant contributions to Indian politics. He joined the Congress party in 1984 and served as a Member of Parliament for five consecutive terms, representing the Mumbai North West constituency until his death.

Sunil Dutt's final film appearance was in 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S,' where he shared the screen with Sanjay, creating memorable moments that fans still cherish.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in 'Raja Shivaji', starring Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan. The film will hit the theatres on May 1, 2026 in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Riteish has directed 'Raja Shivaji', which also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Fardeen Khan, and Bhagyashree.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor