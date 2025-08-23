"You will be missed": Jimmy Shergill pays tribute to Jaswinder Bhalla

Mohali (Punjab) [India], August 23 : After attending the funeral of Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla in Mohali on Saturday, Jimmy Shergill took to Instagram and penned an emotional note.

"Rest in peace #bhallasaab .. you will be missed immensely.. condolences to the family .. Waheguru (folded hands emojis)," Jimmy posted.

Jimmy has worked with Jaswinder Bhalla in 'Vaisakhi List' film.

Jaswinder Bhalla died on Friday morning at Fortis Hospital in Mohali after battling illness for the past few months. Bhalla was loved by audiences for his memorable performances in films like 'Gaddi Chaldi Hai Chhalla Maarke,' 'Carry On Jatta,' 'Jind Jaan,' and 'Band Baaje.'

With his charm and wit, he carved a special place in Punjabi cinema and the hearts of millions.

Jaswinder Bhalla, 65, is survived by his wife, Parmdeep Bhalla and their two children - son Pukhraj Bhalla and daughter Ashpreet Kaur.

