'You will feel left out, but…”: Ektaa R Kapoor expresses gratitude on her 30 years journey

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 : Producer Ektaa R Kapoor on Tuesday recalled her 30 years of journey in the industry and penned a love letter for her younger self.

Taking to Instagram, Ektaa posted a throwback video from a significant moment in her career in the year 1991. It's her way of saying thank you for the choices that led her to become a successful producer.

Ektaa said in the video, "Hey Ektaa, This is me, 30 years later your older self. I know what you are feeling now. I actually remember you very clearly. 17 year old you all nervous and confused, wearing a salwar kurta, trying to look all grown up, sitting with you mom, starting your very first show. This is my love letter to you. To my younger self. I want to tell you it'll all workout, it'll all be okay. But how will it? When you yourself dont know how to love yourself? When you never felt seen and heard. How will you tell a story that people will hear? Well, let me tell you, self love will be a journey that you might not even accomplish many years later. But it will work out. There will be bad days, there will be good days, you will feel ostracized, you will feel left out, but you will make your own space. And one day you will find yourself. You will also be honored with the Padmashree and by end 2023 you will be going to collect an Emmy Directorate, the second Indian to get it. But beyond all these honors, the questions will still, the challenges will still be there. But you will survive. The insecurities will still be there but you will know what to do with them. My darling Ektaa, this is a love letter to you. Thank you for taking the first step when you were most unsure. Thank you for showing up. Thank You For Coming."

As soon as the video was posted, fans and followers flooded the comment with heart emojis.

Interior designer and Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan wrote, “You are my inspiration Ektooo love u too much and always know that the best of your Life has just begun.. from here till infinity the Universe will love you unconditionally.”

Shanaya Kapoor reacted with heart and hands up emojis.

Re-sharing the post, actor Sonam Kapoor praised Ekta and wrote, "You're such an inspiration my fellow Gemini...always misunderstood but always moving forward with strength and determination...love you! you're an incredible success story and something to aspire too."

Ektaa's journey in entertainment has been impressive. She's known for making content that connects with people of all ages. "Thank You For Coming" is another example of her dedication to making good movies.

On the work front, Ektaa is known for TV shows including ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, which broke all records to become the series to attract the highest TRPs in 2000. Other shows are ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki’, ‘Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii’, ‘Kohi Apna Sa, Kaahin Kissii Roz’, ‘Kalash’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, ‘Kahiin To Hoga’, ‘Kasamh Se’, among others.

Ektaa has also joined hands with Mohanlal for the pan-India film 'Vrushabha'

And she is set come up with ‘Thank You For Coming’ explores themes like female friendship, the challenges single women face, and modern women's pursuit of pleasure and independence.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, directed by Karan Boolani, and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, the film will be released in theatres worldwide on October 6, 2023.

