'You'll Be Seeing More Of Me In Bollywood' Dhanush on his grand comeback in the Bollywood

South superstar Dhanush who made his Bollywood debut in the year 2013 with the film Raanjhanaa alongside Sonam Kapoor is all set to make his third appearance in Bollywood with film Atrangi Re, before Atrangi he also worked with Amitabh Bachchan's Shamitabh in 2015. And now making his come back after six years, Dhanush seems really excited for his next hit in Hindi cinema.



While talking about his six years gap in Hindi cinema Dhanush said, "Having said that, with the kind of reception I have received for the trailer of 'Atrangi Re', I have made a mental note that I should do more films in Bollywood. So, I think you will be seeing more of me here."

He also talked about why he accpeted the Atrangi Re offer, Dhanush quoted "It's just the Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma (writer) factor. Those two names are good enough for me not to even listen to the script and agree to be a part of it blindly. That's the kind of faith I have in them. Once Himanshu narrated the script to me, I understood why they wanted me in this film. It's a beautiful story. I know when Aanand L Rai wants to say something in a specific way, he will cast me in his film. He wanted me for 'Atrangi Re' and I am happy to be a part of it."



He further continued, "He had a lot of faith in me even when nobody knew about me here. He roped me in for Raanjhanaa and was adamant about casting only me from the South for the film. He had almost every actor's dates then. That's the level of conviction he has in his stories and himself. It's amazing how he does that. I am happy that I could be a part of this journey."

Aanand L Rai's directorial Atrangi Re is all set to release on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar, Along with Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar will be also seen in the movie.