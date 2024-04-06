'You'll be the voice of India': Neha Kakkar showers praise on 'Superstar Singer 3' contestant

Mumbai, April 6 Singer Neha Kakkar is beaming with pride after watching the performance of a 14-year-old contestant on 'Superstar Singer 3' and said he would be the voice of India.

In the upcoming episode, the singing reality show will have the “Greatest Duets” special. It will be under the guidance of super judge Neha Kakkar, and with the support of captains Salman Ali, Pawandeep Ranjan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, and Sayli Kamble.

The 14-year-old Shubh Sutradhar from Siliguri, West Bengal, will give a stellar performance along with his captain, Arunita Kanjilal.

The talented duo will sing 'Har Kisiko Nahin Milta Yahan Pyar' from the film 'Janbaaz'.

Watching the performance, Neha said: “I am incredibly proud of your performance today. Your rendition of the song was simply mesmerising. Shubh, your power on stage is undeniable, and I can feel the potential you hold within you. Your voice is so beautiful and I love it.”

“One day, you will be the voice of India, and I believe you will shine as a renowned singer in the future, making our nation proud. Remember to stay grounded and never forget your roots, as this platform will help you become a superstar one day; I have this feeling.”

Captain Salman Ali said: “Arunita, I must say, your performance today was absolutely outstanding. You carried yourself with such grace and elegance, much like Sridevi Ma’am herself."

"This rendition of the song truly captivated us all. And Shubh, I was completely drawn into your performance; imagining the day when your single hits the airwaves. And, I'll be the first to extend my heartfelt congratulations on your incredible success.”

‘Superstar Singer 3’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor