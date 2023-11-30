Young Poo from 'K3G' gets married to boyfriend Pranav Bagga, see wedding pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 : Actor Malvika Raaj, who is known for portraying the role of young Poo in Karan Johar's 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' is now married to businessman Pranav Bagga.

The couple got married in Goa.

On Thursday, Malvika shared a string of beautiful pictures from her wedding which she captioned, "Our Hearts are Full of Love and Gratitude #MalusLoveBug #Married #Forevemine."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0Q8U5QM6Pg/

For the big day, Malvika wore a golden embroidered leghenga. She accessorized her look with heavy gold jewelry. The groom looked color-coordinated in an embroidered sherwani.

In the first picture, Malvika and Pranav could be seen beaming with joy as they stand next to each other.

In another picture, the couple posed romantically and is seen looking at each other's eyes.

In the last pic, Pranav is seen tying mangal sutra around Malvika's neck.

Soon after she shared the pictures, her friends and fans swamped down the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages for the newly married couple.

"Stunning stunning a life time of happiness," a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "So much happiness !!super congratulations."

Malvika announced her engagement to Pranav earlier in August 2023. They had a dreamy proposal in Turkey.

Taking to Instagram, Malvika earlier shared a string of pictures from her dreamy proposal which she captioned, "Here we are, we've just begun, And after all this time, our time has come, Here we are, still goin' strong, Right here in the place where we belong #IvBeenWaitingForYou #ILoveYou."

Apart from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' she also appeared in the action film 'Squad' which also starred actor Danny Denzongpa's son Rinzin Denzongpa.

The film premiered on the OTT platform Zee5.

