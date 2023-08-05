Young Poo from ‘K3G’ Malvika Raaj gets engaged to businessman Pranav Bagga, see pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 : Actor Malvika Raaj, who is known for portraying the role of young Poo in Karan Johar’s ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ on Friday announced her engagement to businessman Pranav Bagga.

Taking to Instagram, Malvika shared a string of pictures from her dreamy proposal which she captioned, “Here we are, we've just begun, And after all this time, our time has come, Here we are, still goin' strong, Right here in the place where we belong #IvBeenWaitingForYou #ILoveYou.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cvg-lf0M_lk/

In the pictures, she could be seen donning a white gown styled with minimal accessories and makeup. She kept her hair open. On the other hand, her partner was seen twinning with her in white.

The first picture shows Pranav planting a kiss on Malvika's forehead while in the second one, he is seen going down on his knees for her. The third and fourth pictures show both of them enjoying the moment.

The serene background features hot air balloons and beautiful decor which made their moment look extra special.

Soon after she dropped the pictures, her friends and family members flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Actor Bhagyashree wrote, “Congratulations.”

Actor and singer Shirely Setia wrote, “Sooo adorablee!! Congrats you two.”

Actor Sooraj Pancholi wrote, ”Finally.”

A user wrote, “Congratulations to you both.”

Apart from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ she also appeared in the action film ‘Squad’ which also starred actor Danny Denzongpa’s son Rinzin Denzongpa.

The film premiered on the OTT platform Zee5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor