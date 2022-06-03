Young Thug denied bond in RICO case

American rapper Young Thug was denied bond at a hearing on Thursday in Atlanta for his role in the alleged Young Slime Life gang.

According to Variety, Judge Ural Glanville in his announcement of the decision stated that he believes Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is a danger to the community and could intimidate witnesses if released. Glanville also said he has "some concerns" about Williams being a flight risk.

In his decision, Glanville said, "There has been significant proffers about Mr. Williams being a danger to the community. In particular, the state's proffer that they have taken proffers from other gang members -- people who are in this particular indictment and others who are not in this indictment -- that he is the leader of the gang, he is dangerous and if he crosses them he'll kill them or their families."

The judge however said that he could "reconsider" his decision on bond should Williams' attorneys file additional motions. Williams was initially denied bond on May 23, but his attorney Brian Steel demanded an emergency bond due to the alleged "inhumane conditions" Williams was experiencing in jail.

Variety reported that Thursday's hearing also allowed for Steel to continue as Williams' attorney, after his involvement in the case was questioned due to an alleged "conflict of interest." The trial date is currently set for January 9, 2023.

Williams was arrested last month, along with 27 others associated with the alleged Young Slime Life gang (which shares the same initials as Thug's Young Stoner Life record label), for violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the charges levied on the 'With That' rapper include "Preserving, protecting and enhancing the reputation, power and territory of the enterprise through acts of racketeering activity including murder, assault and threats of violence."

( With inputs from ANI )

