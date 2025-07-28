"Younger generation's needs are different": Ritu Kumar on why fashion industry changes with time

New Delhi [India], July 28 : Veteran fashion designer Ritu Kumar, who has been in the fashion industry for over five decades, shared her views on the evolution of clothing in India, saying that fashion changes with time due to the younger generation's ever-changing needs.

Ritu Kumar presented her breathtaking collection at the Hyundai India Couture Week 2025, in association with Reliance brands, an initiative of FDCI, on Sunday.

From the onset of her career, Kumar has always focused on merging traditional Indian textiles with modern design, and her latest collection at ICW reflected the same.

At the sidelines of the event, Ritu Kumar opened up about the evolution of the fashion industry and said that it's an ever-evolving phenomenon.

While talking to ANI, Ritu Kumar expressed her views on the clothing and said, "Fashion is an evolving thing. It evolves with civilisations as they grow, and needs are different with the younger generation to what they were at one time. So that we will see (fashion evolution) happening all the time," said Ritu Kumar.

While many have tried to explain fashion as a reflection of a person's choices, Kumar believes that it originates from the person's "instinct" and "understanding" of clothing

"Fashion comes from instinct, understanding what clothing suits you," said Ritu Kumar.

Ritu's collection "Threads of Time: Reimagined" at ICW also reflected her definition of fashion.

Starting with traditional bridal wear and theme, the designer's presentation travelled to modern wedding clothing and style.

Take a look at the pictures here,

As the traditional Lehengas took away the breath of the viewers, the modern wear added an elegant touch to the collection.

However, Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar's ramp walk for ace designer Ritu Kumar stole the show.

Dressed in a golden lehenga, Bhumi redefined modern bridal glamour in the most fashionable way. Instead of a dupatta, she teamed up her lehenga and blouse with a cape.

For the make-up, she opted for bold lip colour and a dewy base.

With her collection, "Threads of Time: Reimagined", fashion maestro Ritu Kumar honoured craft, memory, and a future-forward vision.

ICW 2025 will take place in New Delhi till July 30.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor