"...Your art form is false": Animal team reacts to Javed Akhtar's criticism of film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 : The debate over Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' film is not ending anytime soon.

Days after veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar criticized the film, the social media team of 'Animal' took a jibe at the latter.

The official handle of the film said that if a writer of his 'calibre' can't understand the betrayal of a lover, 'then all your art form is big false'.

"Writer of your calibre cannot understand the betrayal of a lover (Between Zoya & Ranvijay) then all your art form is big false (upside-down face emoji) & If a woman (betrayed and fooled by a man in the name of love) would have said 'lick my shoe' then you guys would have celebrated it by calling it feminism. Let love be free from the politics of gender. Let's just call them lovers. Lover cheated and lied. Lover said lick my shoe. Period," a post read on X account of 'Animal'.

Reportedly, while talking at the Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival in Aurangabad, Javed Akhtar had called out the film's controversial scene in which Ranbir Kapoor asked Tripti Dimri to lick his shoes.

He had said, "I believe it's a testing time for the young filmmakers today as to what kind of characters they want to create that the society will applaud. For instance, if there's a film in which a man asks a woman to lick his shoe or if a man says it's okay to slap a woman, and if the film is a super duper hit, then that's very dangerous."

Despite being criticised for its depiction of misogyny and brutal violence by a section of people, 'Animal' became one of the highest-grossing films of 2023.

Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra among others featured in the film.

