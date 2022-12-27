'Your energy would light up the sets': Cast mate's tribute to Tunisha

New Delhi, Dec 27 TV actor Mohit Abrol has shared his last picture with the late actress Tunisha Sharma from the sets of 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul'. He plays Zoravar, Ali Babas rival, in the show, and only recently curtains came down on his part in the series.

In the picture shared by Mohit, he is seen hugging the actress and he writes in the caption: "This was my last day of the shoot and the last picture we clicked together. Never thought that it would be the very last. You were the sweetest, happiest and the most adorable person I knew. You had that energy which could light up any room you enter."

Later, he mentioned that he never thought that such a positive person can take such an extreme step. "I never thought that you would end your life in such a way, its unimaginable that a person who made people feel good about themselves can commit suicide."

He adds that it may have better for everyone if she discussed her problems with others rather than committing suicide.

"All you needed was to talk to someone," he writes. "You have gone too soon and you will be missed. Heavens got the best angel @_tunisha.sharma_"

He adds: "The time we had spent together and the bond we shared will always be special for me. Let's all pray that her soul finds peace. You will be remembered. OM SHANTI"

Tunisha committed suicide on December 24 and her co-actor and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan has been arrested for abetment under Section 306 of the IPC. Media reports suggest that she went to use the washroom in his makeup room and was found hanging about an hour later.

