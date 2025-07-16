"Your experiences are yours": Genelia Deshmukh to a netizen seeking relationship advice

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 : Actor Genelia Deshmukh, an avid social media user, frequently interacts with her fans on Instagram.

On Wednesday, she conducted an "Ask Me Anything" session. From sharing details about her upcoming projects to giving her gyaan on love, the ' Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' star was seen indulging in candid interaction with her Instagram followers.

When one of the users confessed his love to Genelia and asked her to marry him, Genelia, who has already been married for actor Riteish Deshmukh since 2012, quipped, "I would have considered But I am married to the most gorgeous man ever."

In another query, a netizen asked her to share "the best relationship advice."

Responding to the Instagram user, Genelia wrote, "Don't listen to anyone's advice. Your experiences are yours."

In one of the previous interviews with ANI, Riteish Deshmukh revealed the golden rules that he swears by for blissful marriage with Genelia Deshmukh.

He said, "I think that eventually, every couple will figure their equilibrium in their relationship. I can only say what are the three things in my relationship on which I concentrate. I feel that in a relationship couple of things that are very important and prime most is respect. If you respect your partner immaterial of anything. That respect should be there even when you are arguing. Because when you argue, there is a time when it slips. "

He added, "And then you start disrespecting. Once it comes, that crack, it is always visible. So be very careful. It's like a broken plate, you stick it together. Even then, you see the crack. That's why do not lose respect. If you think that you are going to say something because of which things can worse then be quiet. So one is respect. Second is the needs of your partner should be above your needs. It's not what you want. Her needs should be above yours. These two things if you follow. And have a sense of humour."

Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They welcomed their son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016.

