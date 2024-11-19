"Your innocent smile always stay alive": Kriti Sanon wishes her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 : Actor Kriti Sanon, on Tuesday, adorably wished her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia on his birthday.

The 'Do Patti' actor posted a selfie with Kabir on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happiest birthday K! May your innocent smile always stay alive."

In the picture, Kriti can be seen clicking the selfie at the beach. The backdrop features a beautiful beach. While Kriti is seen wearing a white shirt with a white-and-blue bralette, Kabir rocked a black t-shirt.

Rumours of Kriti and Kabir's relationship began after pictures and videos of Kriti chilling in Greece with Kabir and her sister Nupur, went viral.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti was last seen in 'Do Patti', alongside Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh.

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film was released on Netflix on October 25.

'Do Patti' is produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti.

