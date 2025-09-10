Your love is what keeps me alive, says actor Vishal to fans as he completes 21 years in film industry

Chennai, Sep 10 Actor and producer Vishal Krishna, who completed 21 years in the film industry on Wednesday, expressed gratitude to his fans for their support, saying their love was what kept him alive.

In a statement, the actor, who is to tie the knot with actress Sai Dhanshika soon, said, "Heartfelt greetings and gratitude to my beloved fans, my dear friends, and the general public. Today, September 10th, I complete 21 years of my journey as an actor in the film industry. My first film #Chellamay released this day in 2004."

The actor choose to express his gratitude to all those who had aided him in his film journey on the occasion. "I express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to my parents, my mentor #ActionKing Arjun sir, and Father Rajanayagam of Loyola College.I stepped foot into the film industry with many dreams as an assistant director but your love, your trust, and your applause and appreciation, transformed me from being one among you into an actor who lives to entertain one and all."

Stating that he did not see his journey as his own personal success but as "our success", the actor took time to thank his producers, directors, music composers, lyricists, cinematographers, technicians, co-actors and workers who had toiled with him in every film.

He also thanked theater owners, distributors, and theatre operators and the media for their support.

"Journalists and all forms of media who have made me a responsible actor/person time and again— my sincere thanks to each and every one of you," he said, before goint on to address his fans.

"But… above all this, the children of GOD, the greatest force I consider as my lifeblood — my audience, my fans. Your love, from not just Tamil Nadu but all over the world, is what keeps me alive. Your belief is my strength. Even if I fall, you are the voice of encouragement that lifts me up. In these 21 years, no matter how many trials and challenges I faced, you stood by me, like a friend offering your shoulder beside me.Every step I take, every story I choose, every moment I live — is for you. To bring you joy. This journey isn’t ending… it’s just the beginning," he said.

The actor also went on to say that he would not stop with just words of gratitude but give back to society through his Devi Foundation.

"We continue to support the education of underprivileged and deserving girls and boys from villages in every state. My team and I will always do what we can to help our people.I am one among you. And I promise that I will always be your voice," the actor signed off.

