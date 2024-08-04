"Your love overshadowed everything": Sana Makbul thanks fans following 'BB OTT 3' win

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 : 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' winner, Sana Makbul, has thanked her fans for their support, expressing gratitude for their encouragement throughout her journey.

Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, Sana shared a video message saying, "I wanted to thank you all. This is a collective win. You have given me a lot of love and I would want you to continue giving me this love and support. Thank you."

Along with the video, Sana wrote a caption that read, "Grateful beyond words for all the love I've received throughout my journey in the #BiggBossOTT3 house. #Sanakesitare its all your unwavering support that has brought the trophy home. No matter the negativity I faced, your love overshadowed everything. This is what I've truly earned."

In an interview with ANI, post-winning the reality show, Sana reflected on the emotional rollercoaster she experienced inside the Bigg Boss house.

"In the Bigg Boss house, it's all mixed emotions," she said, recounting the challenges she faced as alliances shifted and friends turned away.

Acknowledging the support of her fans and fellow contestants, Sana expressed heartfelt gratitude.

"Thank you so much for loving me. You've turned me from stubborn Sana into a stubborn winner Sana," she added, dedicating her victory to rapper Naezy, who she credited with an unwavering belief in her abilities.

The finale also saw other finalists, including rapper Naezy, actors Ranvir Shorey and Sai Ketan Rao, and content creator Kritika Malik, who competed fiercely for the title.

While Sana Makbul emerged as the victor, Ranvir Shorey was declared the second runner-up, leaving Sana and Naezy as the top contenders.

