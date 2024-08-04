"Your potential is sky high": Hrithik Roshan praises cousin Pashmina Roshan's acting debut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 : Actor Hrithik Roshan recently expressed his pride in his cousin, Pashmina Roshan, following her impressive acting debut in 'Ishq Vishq Rebound.'

Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, dropped a series of pictures, one of himself with Pashmina and another solo shot of the actress from the movie.

Along with the pictures, Hrithik added a caption that read, "Knowing the real YOU and watching you on the big screen totally immersed in character has been a revelation and nothing less than a joyous experience for me pash."

"Believe me, your potential is sky high and you will manifest it all very soon just like you manifested your first ISHQ VISHQ. There is something extremely special about your presence. Once you realize it, you will know how to use it, protect it, nurture it. Keep going Pash! Be unstoppable ! I'm so proud of you. Love you Duggu bhaiya," he added.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C-P6zZtPrLL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Pashmina Roshan made her Bollywood debut with 'Ishq Vishk Rebound,' starring Naila Grewal, Rohit Saraf, and Jibraan Khan. While the film did not break box office records, it performed decently and helped the newcomers make a mark in the industry and win hearts.

Helmed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' is a sequel to the 2003 cult coming-of-age film 'Ishq Vishk', which starred Shahid Kapoor in his debut along with Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasurywala.

'Ishq Vishk Rebound' was released on June 21 this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in 'Fighter,' alongside Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and others.

The film performed decently at the box office.

Hrithik is now preparing for 'War 2,' directed by Ayan Mukerji, known for his films 'Wake Up Sid,' 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani,' and 'Brahmastra.'

