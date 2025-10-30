“You’re Going to See a New Sreeleela,” Says Ravi Teja On Kartik Aaryan's Co-Star

Sreeleela, with her striking beauty, effortless charm, and unmatched energy, she’s become the ultimate buzz-girl of Indian cinema. Her name is echoing across the nation and she is lighting up every screen she graces! Whether it’s her breathtaking dance numbers, back-to-back chartbusters, or stunning ad appearances, Sreeleela is the name everyone’s talking about right now.

At the recent event of her upcoming film Mass Jathara with Ravi Teja, the energy was sky-high. Ravi Teja couldn’t help but praise his co-star, saying, “You are going to see a new Sreeleela. A total mass character.” The statement instantly raised excitement among fans who are eager to witness this fresh, fiery version of the actress on screen. Adding to the excitement, superstar Suriya shared his admiration too saying, “Sreeleela, looking forward to this film and your Tamil film (debut) with Sudha (Kongara) — really looking forward for that as well,” he said, giving her a massive thumbs up from the Tamil industry.

What makes her stand out is her ability to blend grace with grit — she’s as much a performer as she is a powerhouse. Directors love her discipline, co-stars admire her energy, and audiences can’t get enough of her infectious charm. Recently, at an ad launch event, Ranveer Singh shared his excitement about Sreeleela’s much-awaited Hindi debut — a romantic musical opposite Kartik Aaryan. He praised her dedication and spirit, calling her one of the most hardworking new-generation stars and predicting she’s destined to be “one of the biggest stars in the years to come.”