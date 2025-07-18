"You're judged on your looks even before you perform": Delnaaz Irani on beauty standards in Bollywood

New Delhi [India], July 18 : Actress Delnaaz Irani, who is known for her role of Sweetu in 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', opened up about the challenges of staying relevant in the ever-changing Bollywood industry. The actress acknowledged the growing conversation around inclusivity in the film industry, but also agrees with the mounting pressure to conform to beauty standards in the entertainment world.

Delnaaz Irani began her Bollywood career with a role in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'. After this, the actress was seen in films including 'Toonpur Ka Superrhero', Ra.One, 'Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum' and others. The actress has also been the part of the television industry.

She was also seen in reality shows like 'Bigg Boss' and 'Nach Baliye'. Apart from reality shows, the actress is also known for her role in sitcom 'Yes Boss'.

With over two decades of experience in the entertainment industry, Delnaaz opened up about the evolution of beauty standards and her personal journey of rising above typecasting.

"People forget you the moment you're out of sight." That one line sums up the harsh reality of showbiz, according to Delnaaz, as per the press note shared by the actress's team.

"This industry moves fast, and there's always someone new around the corner. Staying relevant means constantly evolvingnot just in your craft, but also in how you present yourself on screen and off. There's a constant pressure to look younger, be fitter, and somehow stay 'trendy', which can be exhausting. But I believe, in the long run, consistency and good work always shine through," added Irani as quoted in a press note.

While talking about the changing definition of beauty in the film industry, Delnaaz acknowledged the growing conversation around inclusivity, but maintains that the pressure hasn't gone away. She says that the actors are judged on their looks and beauty.

"You're judged on your looks even before your performance. Even now, we're expected to look flawless all the time. I've always believed beauty should come with personality and presence. You can be the most beautiful person in the room, but if you don't connect with your audience emotionally, none of it matters," said Delnaaz Irani.

On whether beauty has always been a painful criterion for actresses, the actress admits, "Yes, unfortunately. If you didn't fit into that old-school definition of beautyfair skin, size zero, perfect featuresyou were either sidelined or typecast. I've faced that first-hand."

Despite all this, Delnaaz Irani feels hopeful because she believes that the content is now shifting towards more character-driven storytelling, where talent is finally being recognised beyond appearance.

