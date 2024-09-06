"You're my angel...": Tishaa Kumar's mother Tanya Singh shares emotional post on her daughter's 21st birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 : On the 21st birthday of Tishaa Kumar, daughter of actor-producer and T-Series co-owner Krishan Kumar, her mother Tanya Singh shared a long post remembering her.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a video featuring various moments of her daughter. She was seen dancing, enjoying with her friends, playing with her pet and many such memories.

Tishaa died in July after a prolonged battle with an illness.

Tanya Singh captioned the video, "My dearest darling Tish ..Happy 21st..21 years ago today, you came into my life ,and ever since you filled it with joy, bliss, laughter, happiness, celebrations & unconditional Love.. Thank you my doll for giving me the 'honour' of being your Muma.. "

She added that her daughter is most precious to her, "I am and always am your mom and you my most precious, pure, beautiful inside-out, generous, caring, loving and full of life.. my one and only, you are the 'Sun to my Cosmos', the best daughter in the world."

Tanya shared that her life is incomplete without her and they both were like a "team", "Life is lifeless for me here with you there...meaningless & purposeless & so unfair...::we were on a mission,a plan -You & Me, And We're still 'a Team' we'll still do it, 'you& me':: Though, it was not meant to turn out this way, You are the strongest,bravest, coolest, always showering your light & love ,night or day::we both know its the wrong 'narrative' there was no 'prolonged battle', ....."

Showering her love on her late daughter she said that as a mother she will always keep loving her and said that she is her "angel".

"Muma is all yours Tish, always will be to Eternity & Beyond,: our souls are connected through the most precious Bond.. :: I love you my darling ,the mostest & more, it was too untimely but this I'm sure, you will return , to live & fulfil all your dreams through.. With all good vibrations and relationships that are true! I love you my bachcha, my jaan, my everything..You're my angel,my star, my universe, my princess, the wind beneath my wings"

She concluded her post saying that she will always miss her loving daughter, "Missing you in every breath I take my baby, remembering all the trillions of beautiful moments since you were born....you are 100 kids in one for me .... Until we reunite [?][?] Muma loves you forever and more.:#tishaakumar."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C_i7oo-SllB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

After her tragic demise, a funeral was held in Mumbai and was attended by numerous members of the film industry, including Bhushan Kumar, Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jaaved Jaaferi.

Tishaa's cousins, Tulsi Kumar and Khushali Kumar, looked inconsolable as they bid farewell to their sister.

The family also organised a prayer meeting which was attended by several B-town celebs and close friends.

Tishaa Kumar's most recent public appearance was on November 30, 2023, at the premiere of Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal'.

