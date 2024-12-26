YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and Girlfriend Narrowly Escape Death At Goa Beach Amid Christmas Celebrations

Popular YouTuber and motivational speaker, Ranveer Allahbadia, known for his channel "Beer Biceps," revealed a chilling near-death experience on Instagram on Wednesday. He shared how he and his rumored girlfriend, actress Nikki Sharma, were caught in a strong underwater current while swimming at a beach in Goa.

The incident took place on Christmas Eve around 6:00 PM, during what began as a casual swim in the open ocean. Despite his extensive swimming experience, Ranveer explained how the powerful current overwhelmed them, leaving both struggling to stay afloat.

“I’ve faced this situation before, but never with someone else,” Ranveer wrote. “It’s easier to get out alone, but pulling someone with you is a different challenge.”

As the couple’s situation grew critical, they signaled for help and were rescued by a nearby family of five, which included an IPS officer and his IRS officer wife.

Rumors of a relationship between Ranveer and Nikki Sharma have been circulating for some time, fueled by their joint Instagram posts. While Ranveer did not directly mention Nikki in his emotional post, she has been frequently linked to his travels and spiritual journeys. Nikki, known for her roles in popular TV shows like Sasural Simar Ka and Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, has often been seen with Ranveer in various social media updates.