YouTuber TTF Vasan held in Madurai for traffic rule violations

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 30 : The 'controversial' YouTuber TTF Vasan once again found himself in legal trouble and this time for violating traffic rules in Madurai.

The Madurai City Police arrested him under six sections, including reckless driving and using mobile phone while driving.

Vasan's run-in with the law dates back to September 2023 when he was apprehended after a dangerous bike stunt for a social media video that resulted in an accident.

As a consequence, the court temporarily revoked his driving license. However, it seems Vasan's penchant for stunts persisted.

The latest incident occurred on May 15 at the Vandiyur tollgate of the Anna Nagar police station limit in Madurai.

Vasan was reportedly engaged in a phone call with a friend while driving from Chennai to Thoothukudi via Madurai.

Alerted authorities registered a case against him under various sections, including rash and negligent driving, and using a cell phone while driving.

The Madurai City Police, the source behind this report, emphasized the seriousness of such violations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor