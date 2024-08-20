"You've filled our lives with so much joy...": Sonam Kapoor pens note on son Vayu's birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 : Actor Sonam Kapoor shared an adorable video of her son Vayu on his second birthday. She also wrote a long heartfelt message in which she talked about embracing motherhood and said that "being your mom is the greatest gift."

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a cute video of her son. "My baby turns two today!!!..Happy 2nd Birthday to our sweet, precious Vayu!..Being your mom is the greatest gift I could ever receive."

She added that he has filled her life with joy and happiness.

"You've filled our lives with so much joy, laughter, and wonder. Every day with you is an adventure filled with your boundless curiosity, your infectious laughter, and your sweet, loving nature. You've brought so much light and happiness into our world, making every moment more beautiful and every relationship stronger."

Sonam continued, "You've deepened the love between your dadaa and me in ways we never imagined, and you've brought pure, unfiltered joy to everyone who loves youyour nani and nana, dadi and baba, kaaa masa, Masi , Anki chachu and harsh mamu Your sweet spirit and playful energy make our family complete, and we are so blessed to have you in our lives."

She concluded the post with, "Vayu, you are our sunshine, our music, our little genius, and our endless source of happiness. We love you more than words can say, and we can't wait to see all the amazing things you will continue to bring into our lives."

Sonam and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together.

The couple welcomed their baby boy on August 20, 2022 in Mumbai. The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed.

