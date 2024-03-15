"You've made us all so proud": Kiara gives a shout out to husband Sidharth Malhotra over his performance in 'Yodha'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 : It's a big day for actor Sidharth Malhotra as his action-packed film 'Yodha' releases today.

His wife and actor Kiara Advani is as excited as the whole team of 'Yodha'. On Thursday night, she watched the film with her entire family at a special screening in Mumbai. And her review of the film is something that will definitely bring a smile to Sidharth's face.

Taking to Instagram Story, Kiara on Friday morning, wrote, "OUTSTANDING @karanjohar @shashankkhaitan @dharmamovies @sidmalhotra you've made us all SO proud! Your BEST. "

She also gave a shout out to the leading ladies of Yodha and directors of the film.

"One of the best in this genre #Sagar Pushkar / can't believe this is your first... @dishapatani @raashikhanna Watch out for these two Lady Yodhas ...To the entire cast and crew of the film take a bow," Kiara added.

The special screening of the film was also attended by Sidharth's mother, father, brother and sister-in-law. They especially came from Delhi to cheer for Sidharth. Kiara's father and mother were also present at the screening.

They all happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Directed by the debutant duo of Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the high-octane action thriller film follows Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit, the Yodha Task Force, on a thrilling rescue operation.

Recently, Sidharth visited Delhi to promote the film. At the event, he spoke highly of the movie.

He said, "Yodha is a completely fictitious story. We have created a new task force - Yodha. So when you create something from zero, then you can take a lot of liberties. We have done many variations in the film and also the action I got to perform is very different from 'Shershaah'. Here I am more energetic, and lean, and use different sorts of weapons. It is a far more commercial and entertaining film. I think it has got my best of action sequences that I have done in last decade or so."

The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

