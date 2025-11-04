YRF Delays Alpha Release to April 17 for Bigger, Better VFX

Yash Raj Films’ highly-awaited action entertainer, Alpha, headlined by Alia Bhatt, will now release on April 17, 2026! The company confirmed this while revealing that the VFX of Alpha needs more time to present Alpha in its visually best shape to audience!

Alpha that pairs Alia Bhatt with Sharvari in this relentless action thriller, also has Anil Kapoor & Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. Alia and Sharvari will go toe to toe against Bobby in this brutal showdown that is a part of YRF Spy Universe.

A YRF spokesperson says, “Alpha is an extremely special film for us and we want to present the film in its most cinematic self. We have realised that the VFX will take a little longer than what we had initially assumed. We want to leave no stone unturned to make Alpha into a theatrical experience for everyone to cherish. Thus, we will now release the film on April 17, 2026.”

Alpha presents Alia in a brand new action avatar and this is her first film with Yash Raj Films. Alpha also welcomes Alia into the YRF Spy Universe that has been graced by the biggest superstars of our country. It is also the first female-led out and out action film of India with Alia and Sharvari teaming up to pull off something that audiences have never seen a girl do before on screen.

Another top trade source says, “Alpha team wants to put out the best film for audiences to enjoy. It is a fair move by YRF. This was brewing as the VFX team was under a lot of pressure with regards to timelines which was seeming unrealistic. So, the push of release date is due to this only and not because of the current cluttered release window from Avatar to the end of January 2026. There is significant work pending and that’s why Alpha is releasing in April and not February.”