Yu Menglong Passes Away: Chinese Actor dies at 37 After Falling From Building in Beijing

Yu Menglong, popular Chinese actor and model died on Thursday September 11. According to agency, reports actor, singer fell from building in Beijing. His sudden death at 37, has left industry in deep shock. His career began in 2007 with the talent reality show My Show! My Style!.

Citing agency, Koreaboo reported that his management team confirmed his death after news about his death emerged on Weibo. Actor has worked in many web series by he is popularly known for his role in, Go Princess Go and Eternal Love. A statement from Menglong's team reports his death on September 11, stating police have ruled out any criminal involvement. They express their sorrow and hope for peace and strength for his loved ones.

Actor Yu Menglong fell from building in Beijing passed away 11/9/2025.

Yang Mi posted a message to mourn Yu Menglong, "Fourth brother, may you be well in the other world." The two had worked together on the fairy tale drama "Eternal Love"

So sad..#YuMenglong于朦胧pic.twitter.com/NPEZYzieF4 — KPNUCH (@KPNUCH2) September 12, 2025

The actor began his career in 2007, when he participated in the talent reality show My Show, My Style. He then debuted in the short film The Little Prince (2011). Yu starred in several Chinese series, such as Go Princess Go, Love Game in Eastern Fantasy, Feud, and Eternal Love. He also released several music projects.