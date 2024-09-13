‘Yudhra’ director Ravi Udyawar spills the beans on Siddhant Chaturvedi’s physical transformation

Mumbai, Sep 13 Director Ravi Udyawar has shed some light on the exhilarating transformation of actor Siddhant Chaturvedi for his upcoming power-packed-thriller 'Yudhra'.

Talking about Siddhant's transformation, Ravi shared: "Yes, he lost a lot of weight to be that young cadet. Towards the end, he gained a lot of weight. His face was rugged and you can see the transformation. If you look at the trailer, he bulked up,”

“I told him yes, he can eat a lot of food. It's very important that he can eat a lot of food before he wakes up. That's the 'Yudhra' that stands in the fight," he said.

He went on to say, "So I can say that he lost around 20 kgs. I can't tell you the exact weight, I'll ask Siddhant and let you know. His trainer did everything meticulously".

Udyawar also revealed that Siddhant underwent hefty training in martial arts for the role.

"Yes, he was doing a lot of things. He is a hardworking guy. I mean, he had to train himself. I wanted the action to be real. I wanted him to be careful about his safety. I wanted him to be realistic and hand-to-hand. That's what I wanted him to do. So, I trained him," he added.

‘Yudhra’ is all set to hit the theaters on September 20, which is directed by ‘Mom’ fame director Ravi Udyawar and written by Farhan Akhtar and Sridhar Raghavan. The film promises to be an action-packed cinematic experience, with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malayalam actress Malavika Mohanan taking on the lead roles.

‘Yudhra’ also features a stellar cast, including Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, and Raghav Juyal in crucial roles. The film is bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

With 'Yudhra', Siddhant will be adding another classic to his filmography especially after ‘Gully Boy’, ‘Gehraaiyaan’ and ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’.

Meanwhile, Siddhant will also feature in Shazia Iqbal's directorial ‘Dhadak 2’ opposite ‘Animal’ sensation Triptii Dimri.

