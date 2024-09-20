'Yudhra' Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi delivers his career best in this action flick

New Delhi, Sep 20 'Yudhra', starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, is about a young man named Yudhra who is consumed by anger and loves to take risks in life.

Before he was born, his parents met with an accident and fortunately, he survived the mishap. However, things get ugly when he gets to know that his parents were murdered.

Fueled with revenge and infiltrating a powerful cartel to avenge his murdered parents, he goes on a mission to erase the drug lord of the country while finding the truth. Raised by a man haunted by the same demons, he's a ticking time bomb of rage and recklessness. His mission leads him through military school, prison, and ultimately, into the heart of the cartel's operations. However, as he gets closer to his target, Yudhra meets betrayal, deceit, and a dark truth about his past that will test his limits.

Performance: Siddhant Chaturvedi delivers a compelling performance as Yudhra. His portrayal captures both the physical intensity and emotional turmoil of a character. Siddhant likes to experiment with his roles. Be it a timid cricketer Prashant Kanaujia in 'Inside Edge' or a fearless rapper in 'Gully Boy', Siddhant flourishes in every role and this one is no exception. From his romantic scenes to his daredevil stunts, Siddhant impresses with his performance in 'Yudhra'.

Direction and Screenplay: Ravi Udyawar who is the director of 'Yudhra' delivers a power-packed movie that will give you an adrenaline rush. His direction is crisp and gritty, completely submerging you in the story. The action sequences are well-executed, with Chaturvedi handling the high-stakes, adrenaline-pumping moments with a natural flair. His journey through military school, prison, and deep into the criminal underworld offers plenty of action and suspense. However, Ravi manages to play with all the key points while understanding the layers of the film’s narrative.

The film excels in its action choreography, with slick fight scenes and a grittiness that gives it an edge. The pacing is relentless, keeping the audience hooked when Yudhra inches closer to uncovering the truth behind his parents' death. Director Ravi Udyawar, known for his work in Mom, constructs a tense atmosphere where every encounter feels charged with danger. Further, it gets amplified by the dark and moody cinematography.

However, while 'Yudhra' excels in the action department, it somewhere stumbles in its narrative complexity. The plot, though initially gripping, starts to feel overly familiar as it leans heavily on standard revenge-thriller tropes. The final act, which reveals a dark twist about Yudhra’s past, is meant to be the emotional climax, but it falls somewhat flat due to the underdeveloped storyline.

Apart from Siddhant, Ram Kapoor is flawless in his performance as Rehman. He brings a different level of gravitas to his character that keeps you rooting for him. Malavika Mohanan as Nikhat is no damsel in distress. This is her first commercial Hindi movie and Malavika looks promising in 'Yudhra'. She is innocent and loveable but she brings a lot of power and strength to the table. Raghav Juyal plays a supporting role that complements the film's darker tone. Known for his comic timing, Juyal surprises here with a more serious, grounded portrayal. While his screen time is limited, he brings a quiet intensity to his character, acting as a steady counterbalance to Yudhra’s rage. Gajraj Rao as Kartik is another phenomenal actor who gets into the character without any hassle. He makes every character so effortless that you enjoy every bit of his performance and that's what we got to see in 'Yudhra'.

Conclusion: 'Yudhra' offers a visceral cinematic experience. The film thrives on its intense action sequences, and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal’s commanding performances elevate it beyond a typical revenge saga. In the end, Yudhra is an entertaining watch for fans of gritty, action-driven cinema, though it could have benefited from a more nuanced narrative. It’s a fast-paced, testosterone-fueled ride that might not break new ground, but it keeps the audience engaged with its thrills and high-stakes tension.

Film: Yudhra

Main Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Malavika Mohanan, Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, and Raj Arjun

Director: Ravi Udyawar

Ratings: ****

Duration: 142 minutes

Where to Watch: Theater

