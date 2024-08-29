Yudhra trailer: Siddhant Chaturvedi in angry mode, fans left stunned

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 : Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is back to surprise his fans with a different on-screen avatar in 'Yudhra'.

On Thursday, the makers of 'Yudhra' unveiled the film's trailer which is loaded with high-octane action scenes.

In the trailer, we can see Siddhant in angry mode. The trailer also showcases Malavika Mohanan as the captivating Nikhat, and Raghav Juyal as the menacing villain Shafiq.

Sharing the trailer's link, producer Farhan Akhtar wrote on Instagram," Witness the world of Yudhra. #YudhraTrailer out now."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C_QNCFqigNa/?igsh=YTQ5M2VrMHowZmtu

Recently, the Yudhra team also released Siddhant and Malavika's character posters from the film. In one of the posters, Malavika could be seen wearing a black top and matching pants while looking sharply at the camera.

Siddhant can be seen decked up in a suit and smoking in a swag by giving intense expressions.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Sudha Anukta, and directed by Ravi Udyawar, Yudhra will hit theaters on September 20. The film is directed by Ravi Udyawar. It promises a blend of gripping action and dynamic storytelling.

Siddhant was last seen in Netflix's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which also stars Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. The film dwells in the world of modern-day friendship where the youngsters of this generation are immensely affected by their image in the social media world.

