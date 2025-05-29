Yuvika Chaudhary Opens Up on IVF Journey and Their Struggle to Conceive Naturally

Bigg Boss Couple Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula got married in October 12, 2018 and welcomed their first child in 2024. Yuvika revealed that Prince and she faced challenge to conceive naturally as one of them always had to travel during the ovulation period. Yuvika admitted her initial lack of knowledge about IVF. She learned about it while exploring options for egg freezing. On Nayandeep Rakshit's podcast, the actress recounted a doctor visit where she was alarmingly told she couldn't have children, a statement Yuvika suspected was a business tactic.

Panicked by a late cycle, I impulsively asked Prince to start planning for a child immediately. I had begun the egg freezing process, and the consent forms about potential post-anesthesia complications worried us. Prince, prioritizing my well-being, suggested canceling the procedure. We sought a second opinion, and the new doctor encouraged us to try both naturally and to freeze my eggs. I told the doctor this would be my first and last attempt, and the process involved numerous injections. Travel often interfered with our ovulation period.

Also Read: A Soulful Ode to Love! One Year After ‘Zaroor’…Aparshakti Khurana Now Unveils His Latest Single ‘Lafzaan’

Fortunately, the IVF procedure worked on the first try. Prince, upon reading the blood test reports, tearfully announced our pregnancy. I was numb with joy.Yuvika also shared that her pregnancy at 41 took a toll on her mental health, leading to postpartum depression, but her family provided unwavering support.