Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech shares first glimpse of baby boy on Father's Day name him 'Orion

Indian cricketer, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel had announced the birth of their baby boy on their respective Instagram handles on January 2022. They had also requested the media to give them privacy as they wanted to celebrate the moment with their family. Today on the special day of Father's Day, Yuvraj took to his Instagram handle and posted two pictures. In the first picture, Yuvraj and Hazel posed with their son, who was curled in his mommy's arm. The second picture gave a full glimpse of the couple's baby as they kissed him. Alongside it, Yuvraj announced the name of his newborn baby, 'Orion Keech Singh'.

He wrote:"Welcome to the world Orion Keech Singh with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars."Hazel also took to her Instagram handle and posted an adorable picture of their son sleeping on his daddy's tummy. Along with it, Hazel penned a note and wished her hubby, Yuvraj on being a perfect daddy, who knows how to feed, change the nappy and rock the baby to sleep. She wrote:"Happy first Fathers Day to you @yuvisofficial You’ve dreamt of this day since before we even met, now here you are, a burping, bottle feeding, nappy-changing, rocking-baby-to-sleep Papa with all the sleep deprivation and vomit that comes along with the giggles, smiles and joy. You’re a great hands-on dad and I'm proud of the effort you make, always trying your best."Yuvraj and Hazel had tied the knot on November 30, 2016, in two grand ceremonies.