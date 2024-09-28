Yuvraj Singh's thoughtless comment on this actress riles up the Internet

Mumbai, Sep 28 Indian cricketing legend Yuvraj Singh, who is all set to have a biopic on him, has invited a wave of criticism against himself following his comments on an actress whom he was dating early in his career.

Yuvraj recently appeared on ‘Club Prairie Fire’ podcast, and spoke about how his then girlfriend showed up when India was on a tour of Australia.

He said, “I was dating an actress, I won’t name her. (She is) very good at the moment and very experienced. She was shooting in Adelaide. I told her, ‘Listen, let’s not meet for a bit because I’m on an Australian tour, and I need to focus. But she followed me to Canberra on the bus”.

He further mentioned that in two Tests, he didn’t score well. The cricketer recollected telling the actress, “What are you doing here?”.

To which, she replied, “I want to spend time with you”.

Yuvraj then said that he met her in the night and the two chatted. He said, “I told her, ‘You need to focus on your career and I need to focus on mine, because I’m on an Australian tour and you know what that means’. Anyway, we were leaving for Adelaide from Canberra and she packed my suitcase”.

The cricketer then narrated the incident when he had to wear the actress’ undersized pink flip-flops.

He said, “In the morning, I was like ‘where are my shoes’? She said, ‘I packed them’. I asked, ‘How would I go on the bus’? And she said, ‘Wear mine’. She had these pink slip-ons. And I was like, ‘Oh my god’. I had to wear those pink slip-ons, and I was carrying my bag in front of my shoes to hide them. The guys saw it, and they clapped for me. I had to wear pink slip-ons to the airport until I bought flip-flops there”.

Although Yuvraj didn’t take any names, social media users pointed out how the actress could possibly be Deepika Padukone, one of the biggest Bollywood stars of her generation. The two share a dating history as well.

Many social media users lashed out at the cricketer for sharing this incident years later, and in such meticulous detail thereby putting the dignity of the actress involved under attack.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor