Zaara Yesmin says the Kudi Anjaani song 'tested her acting skills'

Mumbai, June 25 Actress Zaara Yesmin graced the screen with the track, "Kudi Anjaani," alongside Neelkamal Singh.

Revealing what made her say yes to the project, Yesmin shared that “First of all, the beats of the track impressed me immediately, and giving it a desi touch with Neelkamal’s voice makes it a great fusion as a dance number.”

According to Yesmin, who has been a part of many musical numbers, "Kudi Anjaani" had successfully put her acting skills to the test.

“I had done many kinds of songs, all in different styles, but this one challenged me to show my expression skills in acting more than dance," she admitted.

She shared that for this song they wanted her look to be a blend of completely desi and glamorous, something they found challenging to achieve.

Yesmin stated, "I enjoyed it as a fun track on set for its beats and the setup.”

Reflecting on what this video had added to her creative journey, Yesmin revealed, “It allows me to be versatile in different types of concepts & dance forms and definitely adds value to my journey as an artist.”

"Kudi Anjaani" also marks Yesmin's first professional association with the Bhojpuri artist, who enjoys a great fan base in the Bhojpuri industry. She revealed that she looks forward to seeing how the project adds up to her profile. Yesmin said she is also eager to witness the fans' reaction.

When asked what inspired her for the music video for "Kudi Anjaani", the actress disclosed, “I had to keep Sushmita Sen's killing expressions in mind from the past and enhance it more in my style.”

“There are many, but what makes it more iconic is the composition of the song and the collaboration of Hindi & Bhojpuri touches, as well as the fun expressions & choreography we got to do here," Yesmim concluded.

