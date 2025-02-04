Zac Efron joins Will Ferrell in new comedy film

Washington [US], February 4 : Actor Zac Efron is all set to join Will Ferrell in the new comedy film, which is being directed by the creator of 'You're Cordially Invited', Nicholas Stoller.

The film has not yet received a title.

The new comedy follows a young convict (Efron) fresh out of prison who takes a reality TV courtroom hostage blaming the megalomaniac TV judge (Ferrell) for a past ruling that the convict feels ruined his life, reported Deadline.

Producers include Stoller Global Solutions' Stoller and Gloria Sanchez Productions' Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Alex Brown.

The film reunites Efron with Amazon MGM after working in 'Ricky Stanicky', which debuted on Prime Video last year, as per the outlet.

Recently, Efron completed the production on 'Famous', a thriller directed by Jody Hill that explores the dark side of celebrity.

The film, which is based on Blake Crouch's bestselling novel and adapted by Chad Hodge, promises a provocative look at fame and obsession, according to Deadline.

In 'Famous,' Zac Efron will take on dual roles as Lance Dunkquist, an overzealous fan with a striking resemblance to Hollywood star James Jansen, and as James Jansen himself.

As per Deadline, the plot follows Lance's journey from a small-town dreamer to a man on a quest to become famous, driven by his uncanny resemblance to Jansen.

A24 has acquired the domestic distribution rights for the film, reuniting with Efron after the success of 'The Iron Claw,' which reportedly grossed USD 45 million worldwide and received critical acclaim.

'Famous' is produced by Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton for Esmail Corp., alongside Michael Sagol for Caviar. Executive producers include Nick Krishnamurthy from Esmail Corp. and Allison Hironaka from Caviar, reported Deadline.

