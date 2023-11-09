Zac Efron says he would be "honoured" to play Matthew Perry in biopic

Washington [US], November 9 : Hollywood actor Zac Efron remembered his late '17 Again' co-star Matthew Perry while walking the red carpet for the world premiere of his new film 'The Iron Claw' in Dallas, Texas, reported People.

He told People that he would love to play Perry, who died last month at the age of 54 in a future biopic as Perry previously expressed he would want Efron for the role.

"I'm honored to hear he was thinking of me to play him," Efron said. "We'll see. I'd be honored to do it." Noting that he is "devastated" by Perry's loss, Efron also recounts fond memories he has of filming the 2009 comedy '17 Again' alongside the 'Friends' star.

"He was a mentor to me, and we made a really cool film together," he says. "I looked up to him, I learned comedic timing from that guy. I mean, when we were filming 17 Again, it was so surreal for me to look across and have him be there, because I've learned so much from him, from his whole life."

According to People, in '17 Again', Efron played a younger version of Perry's Mike O'Donnell. The film centers on 37-year-old Mike, who has regrets about how his life turned out until he gets the chance for a do-over when he falls into a time vortex and becomes a teenager again.

Perry "wanted to make a movie about his life and have a biopic made," according to Entertainment reporter Athenna Crosby, who was pictured dining with Perry at the Hotel Bel-Air the day before he passed away. Perry also "wanted Zac Efron, who's played him already, to play him again because he said he did such a good job," Crosby previously told People.

The cast of '17 Again' also included Leslie Mann, Michelle Trachtenberg, Jim Gaffigan and Thomas Lennon. Lennon, who also worked with Perry on The Odd Couple television series that began in 2015, wrote a tribute to Perry published by Variety.

"Matty had huge feelings and was not afraid to make you a part of those feelings. A comedy sword-swallower using real swords. The swords hurt," wrote Lennon, 53, later adding, "Matty was always trying to get better. Matty was ready to talk. Matty didn't want to be alone. Matty wanted to make you laugh even if swallowing the swords hurt."

Best known for playing Chandler Bing on 10 seasons of the sitcom 'Friends', Perry was also known for movies like 2000's 'The Whole Nine Yards', 1997's 'Fools Rush In' and 1999's 'Three to Tango'.

Perry's family said in a statement to People that they are "heartbroken" by his "tragic" death.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend," they said. "You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

Efron stars in 'The Iron Claw' alongside Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, and Stanley Simons as the real-life sibling pro wrestlers that made up the Von Erich family. 'The Iron Claw' is in theaters on December 22.

