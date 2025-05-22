Zach Braff to join medical sitcom 'Scrubs' reboot

Washington DC [US], May 22 : Actor Zach Braff is on board to reprise his popular role of JD in a reboot of 'Scrubs' which is currently in development at ABC, reported Variety.

The reboot of this popular medical sitcom was reported to be in early development in December, with original series creator Bill Lawrence serving as an executive producer rather than director.

As per Variety, Lawrence, Braff and other 'Scrubs' have discussed the idea of a reboot for years. While working on 'Scrubs' at Disney-owned 20th Television, Lawrence remains under his deal at WBTV, where he produces the Apple TV+ comedy series 'Shrinking,' 'Ted Lasso', and 'Bad Monkey.'

'Scrubs' premiered in 2001 on NBC and aired the series for seven seasons before being cancelled.

It was then renewed by ABC for an eighth season, which was planned to be the last instalment in the series.

Despite the initial plans, the makers later greenlit a ninth season subtitled 'Scrubs: Med School' in which only actors John C McGinley and Donald Faison stayed on as series regulars, reported Variety.

Braff appeared in six out of 13 episodes in the ninth season.

Alongside Braff as J.D. aka John Dorian, the original cast of "Scrubs" included McGinley as Perry Cox, Faison as Chris Turk, Judy Reyes as Carla Espinosa, Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid, Ken Jenkins as Bob Kelso and Neil Flynn as the janitor.

The series was a single-camera sitcom set at Sacred Heart Hospital. The show was narrated by J.D. as he and his friends advanced in their medical careers.

Braff is the only cast member currently confirmed to be attached to the reboot, reported Variety.

