Zack Snyder would love to work with Amber Heard, says, "Would work with her in second"

Washington [US], November 30 : American film director Zack Snyder is a fan of actor Amber Heard. The 57-year-old director worked with Heard on his 'Justice League' film, in which she played her Mera comic-book character, which she will reprise in James Wan's upcoming 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom', reported People.

Snyder told The Hollywood Reporter in a wide-ranging interview that he doesn't understand the online backlash Heard, 37, has received in the aftermath of her court fights with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

"I just don't get it. If other people don't like her, I don't know what to say. I would work with her in a second," said the Rebel Moon director.

Snyder directed films such as 'Man of Steel,' 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,' and 'Justice League' in the DC cinematic universe. He told THR that he maintains contact with numerous cast members, including Ezra Miller, who has faced mental health issues and public controversies in recent years.

Snyder said Miller, 31, "did a great job in that Flash movie. It's very difficult to play against yourself."

During her defamation trial with Depp, 60, in Virginia last year, Heard testified that her career "took a hit" as a result of her breakup from Depp and that she had to "fight" to maintain her Aquaman role in Justice League once the split became public.

"It was hard for me to work," said Heard at the time. "I was harassed. I am harassed on a daily basis, death threats." Heard also referred to being met with "vitriol from Johnny Depp supporters" after coming forward about alleged domestic violence.

The jury ultimately sided mostly with Depp in that case, though Heard won one of her three defamation counterclaims. They later reached a settlement, and Heard paid Depp $1 million in damages, which he said would be donated to charity, reported People.

Snyder's 'Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire' is on Netflix December 22 and 'Rebel Moon: The Scargiver' is out April 19. 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' is in theatres on December 22.

